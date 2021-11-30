Two teens charged in death of 14-year-old Georgia girl during robbery

Two teens have been arrested in connection to the death of a 14-year-old Douglas County girl during a robbery over the weekend.

Yusef McArthur El, 19, and Wilson Brandon Scott III, 13, have been charged with felony murder in connection to the death of a 14-year-old Kyra Scott during an attempted robbery, the Douglas County Superior Court said. Yusef McArthur El also was charged with robbery.

Both teens made their first appearance Tuesday morning and were denied bond.

Witnesses recount seeing the family rush the young girl to the Marathon gas station on Stewart Mill Road, just down the road from the family's home, to try to get her help.

"They pulled her out and she was lifeless. You could tell that she wasn’t breathing. There was an officer nearby who helped with taking her out of the car and they were holding her up on the ground," said Jaquan Straughn, who was in the parking lot at the time.

A GoFundMe page set up by Kyra's older sister states the teen was murdered during an attempted home robbery.

"Kyra was the kindest little girl you would’ve ever met. She had the biggest heart and always wanted to be around her family. Kyra was 14 years old," the post reads. "I never thought I would lose my sister to gun violence. This is a very difficult time for our family and we ask for your prayers."

The Douglas County Sentinel reports Kyra's young brother was involved in the robbery.

The Douglas County School System released a statement on Tuesday about Kyra's death:

"The Douglas County School System is devastated by the recent loss of one of our students. This student was a valued member of our family and will be deeply missed.

"This loss has shocked and saddened our learning community. For students, this loss has been unbearable. Monday morning, we activated our Crisis Response Team. The team’s presence on campus ensured students had access to the mental health resources needed during this difficult time. This team of specially trained counselors, school psychologists, social workers, and school administrators will continue to support students as needed. Professional School Counselors will also be available throughout the school year to provide students comfort and reassurance.

"The next few days and weeks will be particularly challenging for our community. But as the Douglas County community has many times before, we will be there for each other. We will comfort and encourage each other. Our school system will stand firm and continue supporting those impacted by the tragedy as we navigate through this difficult time."

