GBI investigating officers accused of sexually assaulting inmate

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said agents arrested two Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office detention officers accused of sexually assaulting an inmate.

The GBI said 20-year-old Christopher Dumas and 37-year-old Mario Ward turned themselves into the Baldwin County Sheriff's Office on Friday.

Officials said the Baldwin County Sheriff's Office contacted the GBI for assistance on March 17 relating to allegations an inmate at the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center was sexually assaulted.

The GBI said it conducted an investigation that led to the arrests, officials said.

Officials said the investigation is continuing and the GBI will deliver the completed case file to Ocmulgee Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office to determine prosecution.

