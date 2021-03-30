GBI investigating officers accused of sexually assaulting inmate
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ga. - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said agents arrested two Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office detention officers accused of sexually assaulting an inmate.
The GBI said 20-year-old Christopher Dumas and 37-year-old Mario Ward turned themselves into the Baldwin County Sheriff's Office on Friday.
Officials said the Baldwin County Sheriff's Office contacted the GBI for assistance on March 17 relating to allegations an inmate at the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center was sexually assaulted.
PUBLIC SAFETY NEWS: Man shot, killed while working on gun violence campaign in North Philadelphia, police say
The GBI said it conducted an investigation that led to the arrests, officials said.
Officials said the investigation is continuing and the GBI will deliver the completed case file to Ocmulgee Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office to determine prosecution.
TOP CRIME AND PUBLIC SAFETY STORIES:
Advertisement
- Police searching for gunman in shooting at Atlanta gas station
- Bill cracking down on Georgia street racing heads to Gov. Kemp
- Man found shot to death at southwest Atlanta apartment complex
WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage
_____
Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts
Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.