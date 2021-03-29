Man found shot to death at southwest Atlanta apartment complex
ATLANTA - Homicide detectives with the Atlanta Police Department are investigating after a deadly shooting at a southwest Atlanta apartment complex on Monday afternoon.
Police said officers responded to a report of a person shot at the Cascade Glen apartment homes in the 3900 block Campbellton Road shortly after 1:30 p.m. Officers found a male victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, police said.
Firefighters pronounced him dead at the scene.
Information on a possible shooter has not been released.
The name of the victim has not been released.
The case remains under investigation.
