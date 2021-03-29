Man found shot to death at southwest Atlanta apartment complex

article

Homicide detectives with the Atlanta Police Department are investigating after a deadly shooting at a southwest Atlanta apartment complex on Monday afternoon.

Police said officers responded to a report of a person shot at the Cascade Glen apartment homes in the 3900 block Campbellton Road shortly after 1:30 p.m. Officers found a male victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, police said.

Firefighters pronounced him dead at the scene.

Atlanta police investigate the shooting death of a man at a southwest Atlanta apartment complex on March 29, 2021. (FOX 5)

Information on a possible shooter has not been released.

The name of the victim has not been released.

The case remains under investigation.

