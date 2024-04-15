New Coweta County K-9 training center named after fallen deputy

Coweta County Officials unveiled a new Sheriff’s Office K-9 training center on Monday. The new building will house the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office K-9’s as well as the many police dogs that come there for training.

Trina Minix cut the ribbon on the facility that is named for her late husband. Deputy Eric Minix, a Coweta County K-9 officer, was killed in the line of duty in January.

She spoke with FOX 5 about her family’s appreciation for what she described as a huge outpouring of community support.

Deputy Sheriff Eric Minix died in the line of duty in the early hours of Thursday, January 4, 2024 (Coweta County Sheriff's Office).

Georgia First Lady Marty Kemp attended the ceremony and toured the facility. In her remarks to the crowd she praised Minix and his family for their sacrifice and noted the contributions police K9s are making throughout the state.

The building can house up to 11 K-9s. Deputies keep their dogs 24/7, but when they are on vacation or need a break for family time, their dogs can stay here in the kennels. This building will also house dogs in training from other departments.

The K-9 facility also serves as a classroom for officers.

The Minix K-9 facility is also shared with Georgia Department of Corrections.

Coweta County deputy killed in Alabama

Coweta County Deputy Eric Minix died after being hit by a police officer from Lanett, Alabama, following a high-speed chase on the interstate in early January.

The chase, which involved a stolen car, began in Georgia and crossed the state line into Alabama where the deadly crash occurred, according to the Lanett Police Department.

Minix, 31, was fatally struck upon exiting his car by another patrol vehicle driven by 28-year-old Lanett Police Department officer Cornelius J. Robinson of Valley, Alabama.

Robinson was responding to assist Minix, who was in pursuit of 25-year-old De'cedric Vonche Donson from Pensacola, Florida.

Minix was survived by a wife and three daughters who buried him just days later.