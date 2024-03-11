K-9 Deputy Robbie adjusts to new partner after tragic loss of Deputy Minix in Coweta County

It is a somber training day in Coweta County for K-9 Robbie. The 2-year-old K-9 deputy lost his partner, Deputy Eric Minix, during a tragic accident in the line of duty earlier this year.

Deputy Hunter Spradlin stepped up to take over the duties of Deputy Minix, who was the only handler K-9 Robbie had ever known. They have been training since January.

"Because dogs, they learn, and they perceive things through repetition. So, he was with Eric, and they were so tight, they were so close, and so I’m sure that he went through a little bit of confusion, and I think we went through a little bit of confusion," said Sgt Mark Storey.

Robbie had just finished five months of intensive training with Deputy Minix. They were only on the road together a couple of weeks when Minix was tragically killed in early January following a high-speed chase. Robbie was only a few feet away in their patrol car when it happened.

"You know, you could just tell, and you could just sense that Robbie’s like ‘Where’s Eric? Something different.’ And you know, we took it slow, we took it slow with him, and we took it slow with Hunter. And we let time and repetitions and good quality training that I provided, I hope, build a quality team," said Sgt Storey.

Coweta County K-9 Robbie trains with his new partner Deputy Hunter Spradlin. (FOX 5)

They say that initial confusion has given way to confidence. They say Robbie has responded well to Deputy Spradlin’s hard work and the foundation Deputy Minix laid down as well.

"They are right at graduation. We are about ready to put him out there to see what he could do," said Sgt Storey.

Robbie is a dual-purpose K-9 who specializes in tracking and drug detection.

Coweta County K-9 Robbie trains with his new partner Deputy Hunter Spradlin. (FOX 5)

They expect that Robbie and Spradlin’s graduation will be emotional for the entire department.

"So, I just think it will be just another legacy of Eric’s. Another success story is that even though he is not right here physically with us, he is still with us," said Sgt Storey.