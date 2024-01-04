Georgia law enforcement officer killed during high-speed chase in Alabama

A Georgia law enforcement officer is dead after being hit by a police officer from Lanett, Alabama, during a high-speed chase on Interstate 85 in Chambers County, Alabama.

The chase, which involved a stolen car, began in Georgia and crossed the state line into Alabama where the deadly crash occurred, according to the Lanett Police Department.

The chase involved multiple law enforcement agencies. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is in charge of the investigation into the chase and the death of the officer.

LPD did not explain exactly what led to the fatal incident.

The Lanett police officer has been put on administrative leave pending results of the investigation.

The driver involved in the chase has been arrested.

The Lanett Police Department is extending its "heartfelt condolences" to the family and the officer's department.

At this time, neither officer has been identified.