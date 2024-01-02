Memorial service announced for Spalding County deputy killed in line of duty

article

A memorial service has been announced for the Spalding County deputy who was killed last week in the line of duty.

The memorial service for Sgt. Marc McIntyre will begin at 1 p.m. Jan. 5. It will be held at the Griffin First Assembly of God at 200 West McIntosh Road in Griffin.

Sgt. Marc McIntyre: A Spalding County sergeant remembered for leadership, compassion

Visiting will begin at 10:30 a.m. and will continue until the time of service.

A law enforcement processional will leave the Atlanta Motor Speedway at 11 a.m.

At the family's request, there will be no graveside service.

Sgt. McIntyre, 55, was shot while responding to a call at the home of Todd Lamont Harper on Dec. 29.

Investigators say as McIntyre and another deputy were approaching the home, Harper opened fire with a shotgun, hitting Sgt. McIntyre. The second deputy returned fire, but due to the continued fire from inside the home, he was helpless to aid the injured sergeant.

Despite lifesaving efforts, Sgt. McIntyre succumbed to his injuries.

Harper barricaded himself inside his home for several hours until deputies, assisted by multiple law enforcement agencies, tore open his mobile home and found him hiding under his mattress.

He was arrested and booked into the Spalding County Jail.

RELATED: Bond denied for suspect in murder of beloved Sgt. Marc McIntyre in Spalding County

Sgt. Marc McIntyre remembered for leadership, compassion

Sgt. Marc McIntyre, 55, a military veteran, educator, and law enforcement officer, tragically lost his life during a welfare check in Griffin. Serving with the Spalding County Sheriff's Office for over eight years, McIntyre rose to the rank of supervisor in the patrol division and was a valued SWAT team member.

Prior to his service in law enforcement, McIntyre joined the U.S. Army in 1988, demonstrating exceptional skills as a rifleman and earning accolades in various competitions. He later transitioned to civilian life, working in New York before dedicating nearly a decade to education as a paraprofessional.

Known for his leadership and exemplary service, McIntyre was recognized for life-saving actions, including administering Narcan to save a homeless man from overdose. His impact was felt deeply within the Spalding County Sheriff's Office, where colleagues described him as a source of inspiration, always ready to support and guide.

This is the fifth Georgia law enforcement officer to die in the line of duty in 2023.

It also is the fifth deputy killed in the line of duty in Spalding County since 1980.

It was the 104th officer-involved shooting in the state this year.