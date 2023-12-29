Spalding County deputy shot in Griffin, standoff underway on Deason Street

article

A standoff is underway on Deason Street near Steele and Vineyard roads in Griffin after a Spalding County Sheriff's Office deputy was shot Friday morning.

According to SCSO, the deputy was responding to a domestic call when the deputy was shot. The deputy was transported to an Atlanta-area hospital in critical condition.

The suspected shooter has barricaded themselves in a home on Deason Street.

"We are in a barricaded situation with the gunman. Shots have been exchanged, and we have more personnel on the way up there," Sheriff Darrell Dix said in an email. "He is contained and we are dealing with this situation right now!"

The Georgia State Patrol has confirmed they are assisting in the investigation.

The supected shooter and deputy have not been identified at this time.



