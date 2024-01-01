Suspect in murder of beloved Sgt. Marc McIntyre scheduled to make first appearance Tuesday morning

The man accused of shooting a Spalding County sheriff’s sergeant while responding to a domestic dispute call on Friday is scheduled to have a first appearance on Monday.

Todd Lamont Harper, 57, of Griffin, is being charged with the murder of 55-year-old Sgt. Marc McIntyre.

According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, Sgt. McIntyre and another deputy responded at 11 a.m. to Harper’s home, located along Deason Street. Investigators say as they were approaching the home, Harper opened fire with a shotgun, hitting Sgt. McIntyre. The second deputy returned fire, but due to the continued fire from inside the home, he was helpless to aid the injured sergeant.

Despite lifesaving efforts, Sgt. McIntyre succumbed to his injuries.

Harper barricaded himself inside his home for several hours until deputies, assisted by multiple law enforcement agencies, tore open his mobile home and found him hiding under his mattress.

He was arrested and booked into the Spalding County Jail.

Sgt. Marc McIntyre remembered for leadership, compassion

Sgt. Marc McIntyre, 55, a military veteran, educator, and law enforcement officer, tragically lost his life during a welfare check in Griffin. Serving with the Spalding County Sheriff's Office for over eight years, McIntyre rose to the rank of supervisor in the patrol division and was a valued SWAT team member.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Sgt. Marc McIntyre (Credit: Spalding County Sheriff's Office)

Prior to his service in law enforcement, McIntyre joined the U.S. Army in 1988, demonstrating exceptional skills as a rifleman and earning accolades in various competitions. He later transitioned to civilian life, working in New York before dedicating nearly a decade to education as a paraprofessional.

Known for his leadership and exemplary service, McIntyre was recognized for life-saving actions, including administering Narcan to save a homeless man from overdose. His impact was felt deeply within the Spalding County Sheriff's Office, where colleagues described him as a source of inspiration, always ready to support and guide.

The community mourns the loss of this dedicated public servant, and funeral arrangements for Sgt. McIntyre are pending announcement. His legacy endures through the memories of those he touched with his compassion, leadership, and commitment to service.

This is the fifth Georgia law enforcement officer to die in the line of duty in 2023.

It also is the fifth deputy killed in the line of duty in Spalding County since 1980.

It was the 104th officer-involved shooting in the state this year.

Community mourns loss of Sgt. Marc McIntyre

Hundreds of people came out Saturday night to a vigil to honor the Spalding County sergeant who was killed in the line of duty on Friday.

Sgt. Marc McIntyre had been with the Spalding County Sheriff's Office since 2015.

Community members told FOX 5 McIntyre was one of the most generous people they knew. His own barber shared memories online on Saturday, saying she didn't know anyone who would speak poorly of him.

Sheriff Darrell Dix was moved to tears seeing the number of people who came out to show their support.

Sheriff Dix said losing McIntyre is devastating for their department, but he hopes his memory lives on for how he lived, not for how his life was cut short.

"Lives are like books," he said. "Marc doesn't need to be defined by one sentence and one chapter in one book. He lived volumes of books."

Now, Sheriff Dix said the department is leaning on each other for support and wrapping their arms around McIntyre's fiancée, who also works in their office.

"She's leaning on her faith. She is a very strong lady and I know we're going to do everything we can to support her," he explained.

Sheriff Dix also said this was the first time one of his deputies had been shot like this in the line of duty.

Fundraisers to honor Sgt. Marc McIntyre

The Spalding County Sheriff’s Office has been setting up an official account to donate to for Sgt. McIntyre, his finance, and his family.

They have not been able to share the details of that account due to the holiday.

Meanwhile, across town, Downtown Nutrition began selling the limited-edition blue Police Tea on Dec. 30. A spokesperson for the shop says it will go on through Jan. 13. A portion of sales for each drink will be sent to McIntyre's family.

A Georgia-based candle company is doing something similar.

Zebulon Bath and Candle Co. is selling the "Officer 208 Candle" online for $16. Customers can order from a variety of scents like Apples and Maple Bourbon, Frankincense and Mryhh, Watermelon, Peppermint Sugar Cookie and more.

All profits from each candle sold will go to the McIntyre family, according to the company's website.

Services for Sgt. McIntyre have not been announced.