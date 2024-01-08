Hundreds attend funeral for Coweta County deputy killed in line of duty

Residents of Coweta County bid their final farewells to Coweta County Deputy Eric Minnix, who tragically lost his life while bravely protecting the community. The funeral service took place at Crossroads Church in Sharpsburg on Monday morning.

Deputy Minnix, aged 31, was laid to rest today in Coweta County, with law enforcement agencies from Georgia and Alabama converging at the fairgrounds early in the morning. A solemn procession led the way to Crossroads Church, where the fallen deputy was honored by the community.

Minix was killed last week when he was struck after a high-spped chase that started in Georgia and cross the state line into Alabama. Hundreds of mourners attended the visitation at Crossroads Church in Sharpsburg earlier, and today they gathered once more to bid their final farewells.

Deputy Minnix leaves behind a grieving family, including his wife and three young daughters. The loss has deeply affected his law enforcement family, but community support has provided comfort during this difficult time. Leaders expressed gratitude for the outpouring of support, emphasizing the heartwarming response from the community.

HOW TO HELP FAMILY OF FALLEN COWETA COUNTY DEPUTY

A GoFundMe, initiated by a close family friend, has been organized to benefit the Minnix family. Additionally, local businesses have collaborated to sell patches honoring Deputy Minnix and his badge number, 145, with all proceeds directed towards supporting the grieving family.



