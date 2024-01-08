Expand / Collapse search
High Wind Warning
from MON 7:00 PM EST until TUE 7:00 PM EST, Clay County
9
High Wind Warning
from MON 4:00 PM EST until TUE 7:00 PM EST, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County
Flood Watch
from MON 7:00 PM EST until TUE 7:00 PM EST, Clay County
Wind Advisory
from MON 3:00 PM CST until TUE 6:00 PM CST, Cleburne County, Randolph County
Wind Advisory
from TUE 4:00 AM EST until WED 7:00 AM EST, Banks County, Jackson County, Madison County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County
Wind Advisory
from TUE 10:00 AM EST until TUE 10:00 PM EST, Stephens County, Franklin County, Hart County, Elbert County
Wind Advisory
from MON 7:00 PM EST until TUE 7:00 PM EST, Rabun County, Habersham County
Flood Watch
from TUE 12:00 AM EST until TUE 7:00 PM EST, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Rabun County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Habersham County, Stephens County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Franklin County, Hart County
Wind Advisory
from MON 4:00 PM EST until TUE 7:00 PM EST, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Troup County, Meriwether County

Hundreds attend funeral for Coweta County deputy killed in line of duty

By
Published 
Coweta County
FOX 5 Atlanta

Hundreds attend funeral for Coweta County deputy

Hundreds of people attended the funeral for a Coweta County who was killed recently in the line of duty.

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. - Residents of Coweta County bid their final farewells to Coweta County Deputy Eric Minnix, who tragically lost his life while bravely protecting the community. The funeral service took place at Crossroads Church in Sharpsburg on Monday morning. 

Deputy Minnix, aged 31, was laid to rest today in Coweta County, with law enforcement agencies from Georgia and Alabama converging at the fairgrounds early in the morning. A solemn procession led the way to Crossroads Church, where the fallen deputy was honored by the community.

PREVIOUS: Hundreds watch procession, pay respects to Coweta County deputy killed in Alabama

Minix was killed last week when he was struck after a high-spped chase that started in Georgia and cross the state line into Alabama. Hundreds of mourners attended the visitation at Crossroads Church in Sharpsburg earlier, and today they gathered once more to bid their final farewells.

Deputy Minnix leaves behind a grieving family, including his wife and three young daughters. The loss has deeply affected his law enforcement family, but community support has provided comfort during this difficult time. Leaders expressed gratitude for the outpouring of support, emphasizing the heartwarming response from the community.

HOW TO HELP FAMILY OF FALLEN COWETA COUNTY DEPUTY

A GoFundMe, initiated by a close family friend, has been organized to benefit the Minnix family. Additionally, local businesses have collaborated to sell patches honoring Deputy Minnix and his badge number, 145, with all proceeds directed towards supporting the grieving family.


 