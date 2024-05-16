Woman shoots woman during incident Wednesday night, Atlanta police say

Atlanta police say a woman was arrested for shooting another woman on Wednesday night.

Officers responded to a person shot call in the 3000 block of Jonesboro Road near Hutchens Road SE around 11:10 p.m. May 15. Upon arrival, they learned that a woman had been transported to a hospital with gunshot wounds.

The officers went to the hospital to interview the victim. The victim told police that she was shot by another woman and gave police a description of the woman and the vehicle she was driving.

Units canvassed the area and located the vehicle near Cleveland Avenue. Police say the woman tried to escape but crashed her vehicle on Jonesboro Road.

The woman was arrested and a gun was found in her car.

The suspect has been identified as Briana Abner. She has been charged with aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

The incident is still under investigation. FOX 5 has reached out for a mug shot.