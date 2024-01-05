How to help family of fallen Coweta County deputy killed after chase in Alabama

Community support is pouring in to help the family of a fallen deputy in Coweta County. Deputy Eric Minix died after a high-speed chase when he was struck by another patrol car. He leaves behind a wife and three young daughters.

The flags were at half staff at the Coweta County Sheriff’s office and a small memorial for Deputy Eric Minix has begun at the base of the pole. Inside, flowers have started to arrive with messages of condolences to his sheriff’s office colleagues.

There are two online efforts to tell you about that will benefit Deputy Minix’s family. The 31-year-old deputy left behind a wife and three young daughters.

FUNERAL PLANS ANNOUNCED FOR COWETA DEPUTY KILLED AFTER CHASE IN ALABAMA

A GoFundMe has been started by a close family friend and will benefit the Minix family. The goal had been reached quickly and increased to provide even more financial support.

Some Coweta County businesses have also teamed up for the sale of patches that honor Deputy Minix and his badge number of 145.

Proceeds from the sale of the patches will also be given to the Minix family.

The patches can be ordered online. And a local businessman says the outpouring of support is just part of the respect and appreciation the Coweta County community has for its sheriff’s office.

Deputy Minix was killed overnight Thursday after Coweta County deputies were involved in a high-speed chase with a suspected stolen car on I-85. After the car was disabled, Deputy Minix was attempting to arrest the driver when a patrol car from the Lanett, Alabama police department failed to stop and struck and killed him.

This video provided to FOX 5 shows the somber procession through the Newnan square, as deputies brought his body back to Coweta County from an Alabama hospital on Thursday morning.

Funeral services are set for Monday, Jan. 8 at 11 a.m. at Crossroads Church in Sharpsburg, where the Minix family were members.

The family has asked for donations to be made to the Georgia Police K9 Foundation or Concerns of Police Survivors. The sheriff’s office is asking for a show of public support for the funeral procession.

Times and locations can be found on the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.