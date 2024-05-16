Man sentenced for fatal 2023 Stone Mountain gas station shooting

article

DeKalb County District Attorney Sherry Boston announced the conviction of a Lithonia man, Nathan Weeks, for the shooting and killing of 54-year-old Isaac Godbolt at a Stone Mountain gas station.

On Wednesday, jurors found Weeks, 27, guilty of Malice Murder, Felony Murder, Aggravated Assault, and Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony.

The incident occurred at a gas station in the 4700 block of Redan Road on June 20, 2023. Officers from the DeKalb County Police Department responded to a call reporting a shooting and found Godbolt in his vehicle, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Godbolt died at Grady Memorial Hospital.

Surveillance footage revealed that Weeks arrived at the gas station and interacted with a group of people near a silver car. Godbolt then drove up and spoke briefly with one person in the group before moving his vehicle slightly forward. Weeks approached Godbolt's car, and as Godbolt attempted to exit, Weeks opened fire, shooting him multiple times before fleeing the scene.

In a recorded conversation with his mother, Weeks confessed to the murder. He was later apprehended in Columbus where law enforcement found him in possession of a handgun. Ballistic testing confirmed that this firearm matched the shell casings recovered at the crime scene.

Senior Judge Winston Bethel presided over the trial in the DeKalb County Superior Court. Sentencing for Weeks will be scheduled in the coming weeks.

The case was handled by the Homicide and Gangs Unit, with Senior Assistant District Attorney Kara Roberts leading the prosecution, assisted by Senior Assistant District Attorney Andrew Turner, District Attorney Investigator J.B. Williams, and Victim Advocate Kaysha Albritton. Detective Smith of the DeKalb County Police Department led the initial investigation.