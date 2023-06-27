Man taken into custody for deadly shooting at DeKalb County gas station

Image 1 of 8 ▼ DeKalb County Police investigate a shooting at a gas station on the corner of Redan and S. Hairston roads on June 20, 2023. (FOX 5)

A man has been taken into custody in connection to a deadly shooting at a gas station last week.

Nathan Weeks, 26, was wanted in connection to the deadly shooting at a Chevron station located in the 4700 block of Redan Road at S. Hairston Road.

DeKalb County Police say officers arrived just after 9:30 p.m. and found a 55-year-old man sitting in car with several gunshot wounds.

The man was rushed to an area hospital in critical condition. He died from his injuries.

Investigators say the man spoke with the shooter prior to the crime. At this time, police do not believe the shooting was a random act of violence.

Police were questioning Weeks on Tuesday afternoon. He is expected to be booked into the DeKalb County Jail.