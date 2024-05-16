Wanted Gwinnett County man caught in stolen truck, police say
article
SUGAR HILL, Ga. - A man wanted in multiple counties is now in custody after Gwinnett County police say they caught him in a stolen truck.
On April 30, officers say they spotted a vehicle in Sugar Hill, Georgia just hours after it was reported stolen in Jackson County.
The officers pulled the truck over and discovered that the driver, identified as 46-year-old Timothy Kevin Burke, had two outstanding warrants for his arrest in other jurisdictions.
Hill was booked into the Gwinnett County Jail. Along with his warrants, he's now facing a charge of theft by receiving stolen property.
Timothy Burke (Gwinnett County Police Department)
The truck has been returned to its owner.