Wanted Gwinnett County man caught in stolen truck, police say

A man wanted in multiple counties is now in custody after Gwinnett County police say they caught him in a stolen truck.

On April 30, officers say they spotted a vehicle in Sugar Hill, Georgia just hours after it was reported stolen in Jackson County.

The officers pulled the truck over and discovered that the driver, identified as 46-year-old Timothy Kevin Burke, had two outstanding warrants for his arrest in other jurisdictions.

Hill was booked into the Gwinnett County Jail. Along with his warrants, he's now facing a charge of theft by receiving stolen property.

Timothy Burke (Gwinnett County Police Department)

The truck has been returned to its owner.