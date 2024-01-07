Hundreds watch procession, pay respects to Coweta County deputy killed in Alabama

Hundreds of people stopped by Crossroads Church in Sharpsburg for the visitation of fallen Coweta County Deputy Eric Minix.

He was killed when he was hit during a high-speed chase that crossed over into Alabama three days ago.

Brothers and sisters in blue escorted Coweta County Sheriff’s Deputy Eric Minix’s casket from McKoon Funeral Home to Crossroads Church Sunday.

There, the community got a chance to pay their respects to Deputy Minix and offer support to his family, and they showed up in large numbers.

"It's just a groundswell of support, I've never felt anything like it in Coweta County," said Scott Robertson.

Hundreds lined up inside the foyer of the church for several hours, all waiting to pay their respects to this fallen public servant.

Hundreds of people gather at Crossroads Church in Sharpsburg to pay their respects and celebrate the life of Coweta County Deputy Eric A. Minix on Jan. 7, 2024.

"These guys work hard to keep our Coweta County safe, and everybody realizes that," Robertson said.

He and his wife, Karen Robertson, came Sunday to honor Deputy Minix and watch over the children of one of the family’s friends.

"It's something that doesn't happen around here. Coweta County's a tight community. We watch after one another and this stuff, it just really shakes us," Robertson said.

Hundreds of people gather at Crossroads Church in Sharpsburg to pay their respects and celebrate the life of Coweta County Deputy Eric A. Minix on Jan. 7, 2024.

"You got three kids that don't have a father now, and it just touches your soul," said Captain Jason Wood with the Sheriff’s Office.

He says his unit worked closely with Deputy Minix’s unit.

"He was a hard worker. He cared. He was a true public servant," Capt. Wood said.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Hundreds of people gather at Crossroads Church in Sharpsburg to pay their respects and celebrate the life of Coweta County Deputy Eric A. Minix on Jan. 7, 2024.

He says losing Deputy Minix and Sgt. Marc McIntyre in Spalding County in such a short span of time has taken a toll on the law enforcement here.

"It's been a tough start to 2024 you know, losing a deputy in the next county over and having it happen here. It's just a tragic event. You have two families that are forever changed," he said.

But, he says seeing the hundreds of people that came out in support Sunday makes the loss just a bit easier.

"It warms your heart to know that the community cares so much about its deputies; when at a time of need, the community wraps their arms around us to help us and help the family and do what they can .. .and that’s what this place, our county, is all about," Capt. Wood said.

Deputy Sheriff Eric Minix died in the line of duty in the early hours of Thursday, January 4, 2024 (Coweta County Sheriff's Office).

The funeral for Deputy Minix will be at Crossroads Church Monday at 11 a.m.

There will also be another law enforcement procession from Coweta County Fairgrounds to Crossroads Church, escorting his family, which will include public safety representatives from various agencies.

The Sheriff’s Office says for those who want to show their respects along the route, the procession will leave the Fairgrounds at 9 a.m. heading to Pine Road. Then it will cross Highway-29 at the red light, travel east on Highway-16 and arrive at Crossroads Church on the left-hand side after going through the red light.