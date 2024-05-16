Trump v. Fani Willis: Former president informs Fulton County court of appeal

article

Former President Donald Trump has formally notified Fulton County Superior Court that he is appealing the court's ruling that allowed Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis to remain on the Georgia election interference case.

Former President Donald Trump and 18 allies were indicted in August of 2023 after a 2-½ year investigation by the Fulton County District Attorney's Office, led by Fani Willis, for trying to change the results of the 2020 presidential election in the state of Georgia.

The trouble began with a motion filed in early January of this year by former White House staff member Michael Roman. The motion sought to have DA Willis disqualified from prosecuting the case against Trump and his co-defendants due to an "improper" relationship with then-Special Prosecutor Nathan Wade. The motion also claimed that Willis financially benefited from the investigation and the relationship.

On March 15, Judge Scott McAfee ruled that Trump and his co-defendants "failed to meet their burden" of proving that the romantic relationship between Willis and Wade was a "conflict of interest" or that Willis benefited from it. However, McAfee noted a "significant appearance of impropriety" and ruled that either Willis or Wade would need to step aside for the case to continue in Fulton County. A few hours later, Wade tendered his resignation.

On March 18, Trump and several of his co-defendants requested permission from McAfee to appeal his decision, and on March 20, McAfee granted their request. On March 29, attorneys for Trump and his co-defendants filed an application for interlocutory appeal, arguing that Wade's departure did not resolve the appearance of impropriety and had "cast a pall over these entire proceedings."

On May 8, the Georgia Court of Appeals agreed to hear the appeal, giving Trump and his 14 co-defendants 10 days to file a notice of appeal, which will transfer the case from Fulton County Superior Court to the Court of Appeals.

Former Georgia GOP head David Shafer was the first to file a Notice of Appeal. Mark Meadows, Rudy Giuliani, Cathy Latham, and Michael Roman have also filed, according to FOX News.

At this time, the Georgia Court of Appeals has not set a date for a hearing.