Defense grill officers in trial of man accused of deadly DUI of Kennesaw teen Olivia Pugh

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - The trial for Jerome "Jerry" Cox, a Cobb County senior citizen accused of driving drunk at the time he struck and killed 17-year-old Olivia Pugh, a Harrison High School honor student in December 2023.
Prosecutors allege Cox, who was 68 years old at the time of the incident, was driving home from a Christmas party when he plowed his SUV through a crosswalk along Ben King Road, hitting the Harrison High School student.
Police alleged Cox was under the influence of alcohol when his vehicle hit Pugh, who died two days later at Wellstar Kennestone Hospital.
On Tuesday, prosecutors continued to build their case against Cox.
Cobb County Police Officer Tyler Selvia is the latest law enforcement officer to take the stand in the case.
"I felt his reaction was less than appropriate," testified officer Selvia.
During cross-examination, defense attorney Kim Frye followed up.
"You wanted him to cry?" asked Cox's defense attorney. "No, ma'am," the officer replied.
"What did you want him do?" responded Frye. " I didn't want anything," said Officer Selvia.
Earlier in the trial, an officer noted the defendant declined to take a blood alcohol test. But, like Selvia, acknowledged to jurors there is conflicting information as to what happened at the accident scene.
"You had conflicting information on the scene on whether she was in or out of the crosswalk?" asked Frye. "Yes, ma'am," swore officer Selvia.
Testimony is expected to continue Wednesday.
