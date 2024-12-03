Defense grill officers in trial of man accused of deadly DUI of Kennesaw teen Olivia Pugh

The Brief Jerome "Jerry" Cox is on trial for DUI and vehicular homicide for the death of 17-year-old Olivia Pugh, a high school honor student. The incident occurred in December 2023 when Cox allegedly hit Pugh with his SUV in a crosswalk after leaving a Christmas party. Police claim Cox was under the influence at the time; Pugh died from her injuries two days later. Officer Tyler Selvia testified, expressing doubts about Cox's reaction following the incident, and faced cross-examination from defense attorney Kim Frye. There was mention of conflicting testimony regarding the circumstances of the accident, including whether Pugh was in the crosswalk when struck.



Prosecutors allege Cox, who was 68 years old at the time of the incident, was driving home from a Christmas party when he plowed his SUV through a crosswalk along Ben King Road, hitting the Harrison High School student.

Police alleged Cox was under the influence of alcohol when his vehicle hit Pugh, who died two days later at Wellstar Kennestone Hospital.

On Tuesday, prosecutors continued to build their case against Cox.

Cobb County Police Officer Tyler Selvia is the latest law enforcement officer to take the stand in the case.

"I felt his reaction was less than appropriate," testified officer Selvia.

During cross-examination, defense attorney Kim Frye followed up.

"You wanted him to cry?" asked Cox's defense attorney. "No, ma'am," the officer replied.

"What did you want him do?" responded Frye. " I didn't want anything," said Officer Selvia.

Earlier in the trial, an officer noted the defendant declined to take a blood alcohol test. But, like Selvia, acknowledged to jurors there is conflicting information as to what happened at the accident scene.

"You had conflicting information on the scene on whether she was in or out of the crosswalk?" asked Frye. "Yes, ma'am," swore officer Selvia.

Testimony is expected to continue Wednesday.