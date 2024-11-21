Passenger testifies in DUI trial of driver accused of killing Harrison HS student

The Brief Passenger Testimony: Douglas Woods described stops at a bar and party where alcohol was consumed before the crash. Crash Recollection: Woods recalled seeing a flash and hearing a thump, suspecting they hit a person. Driver's Condition: Woods insisted he wasn’t concerned about Cox driving, believing he had only one beer.



A passenger in the SUV that allegedly killed a 17-year-old Harrison High School honor student and athlete last year took the stand on day two of the trial for Jerome "Jerry" Cox. Cox is charged with homicide by vehicle and DUI after allegedly running over Olivia Pugh last December.

Douglas Woods, a longtime friend and neighbor of Cox, testified that Cox had loaded up a cooler full of beer for a party that Woods, his wife, Cox, and Cox's wife attended.

Woods told jurors that before heading to the party, the group stopped at a Kennesaw sports bar for about half an hour.

"We all four had something to drink. Like, a beer" Woods said.

Under oath, Woods stated that when the couples arrived at the party, he and his wife had drinks but didn’t pay close attention to Cox’s drinking. The couple left the event after about two hours. During direct and cross-examination, Woods insisted he had no concerns about riding with Cox after the party.

"I was not concerned with one beer at the time," explained Woods.

Woods recalled the fatal drive for the jury. He testified that he saw a flash and heard a thump.

"I said, ‘I don’t think it was a deer; I think it was a person,’" Woods recounted.

Woods stated that Cox pulled the SUV over and got out with his wife to see what had happened.