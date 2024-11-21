Witnesses recall fatal crash that claimed life of Kennesaw teen

The Brief Emotional Testimony: Friends of Olivia Pugh recounted the tragic moments when the 18-year-old was struck by an SUV while crossing a Kennesaw road after a Christmas lights event. Prosecution's Case: Prosecutors allege Jerome Cox was driving under the influence when he hit Pugh, presenting evidence including a 911 call and a map of the crash scene. Defense Strategy: The defense suggested Pugh’s group may have been distracted by filming a TikTok video, but prosecutors clarified Pugh was not involved in making the video.



Testimony has begun in the trial of Jerome Cox, who is accused of driving under the influence and fatally striking 18-year-old Olivia Pugh in December 2023. Prosecutors allege Cox was drunk when his SUV hit Pugh as she crossed a road in Kennesaw.

The first day of testimony at the Cobb County Courthouse included emotional accounts from Pugh’s friends who witnessed the incident. Sadie White, one of Pugh’s friends, recounted the moments leading up to the crash.

PREVIOUS STORY: Trial begins for man accused of DUI in deadly Cobb County hit-and-run

"We saw a car on the other side had stopped for us, and so Olivia and I started to cross," White testified. "I was standing on the yellow lines, and kind of just out of nowhere, this car came through and hit her."

Prosecutors played a 911 call made by another friend, Courtney Tom, in which she can be heard pleading for help: "God, please. God, oh, please keep her safe."

Addison Medlin, another witness, testified she found Pugh lying on her back in the road and worked to keep her conscious. "She wasn’t responding at first, but I had my phone, so I shined my flashlight and tried to keep her conscious," Medlin said.

Prosecutors presented a map showing the crosswalk on King Road near a driveway where the crash occurred.

During cross-examination, the defense sought to suggest Pugh and her friends may have been distracted, noting they were filming a TikTok video near the time of the crash. However, on redirect, prosecutors emphasized that Pugh was not the one making the video.

The trial continues as prosecutors build their case against Cox, who faces charges of vehicular homicide and DUI.