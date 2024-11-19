Trial begins for man accused of DUI in deadly Cobb County hit-and-run

The Brief A jury has been selected for the trial of Jerome Cox, accused of hitting and killing 17-year-old Olivia Pugh while driving under the influence. The trial is expected to last a week, with the prosecution's first witness to take the stand on Wednesday.



A Cobb County jury of 12 has been seated in the trial of Jerome Cox. The man is charged in the December 2023 death of 17-year-old honors student Olivia Pugh.

Prosecutors alleged Cox, who was 68-years-old at the time of the incident, was driving home from a Christmas party when he plowed his SUV through a crosswalk along Ben King Road, hitting the Harrison High School student.

Police alleged Cox was under the influence of alcohol when his vehicle hit Pugh, who died two days later at Wellstar Kennestone Hospital.

Olivia Pugh

During opening statements, the state played a 911 call from a friend of the victim who was with her at the scene.

Cox's legal team told jurors the prosecution wanted them to get caught up in the emotion of the call, not the facts. The team maintained Cox's innocence.

Superior Court Judge Kimberly Childs is presiding over the case. She stated the trial is expected to last at least a week.

The prosecution will present its first witness Wednesday.