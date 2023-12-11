Juvenile hit in Kennesaw crosswalk Friday night, driver arrested

A pedestrian collision resulting in serious injuries is under investigation by the Cobb County Police Department's Special Operations S.T.E.P. (Selective Traffic Enforcement Program) Unit. The incident occurred on Friday, December 8, 2023, around 8:20 pm on Ben King Road.

Preliminary investigations indicate that a red 2017 GMC Acadia, driven by 68-year-old Jerome L. Cox from Powder Springs and carrying 66-year-old Jamie Cox, also from Powder Springs, was traveling eastbound on Ben King Road, approaching a marked crosswalk. At the same time, a group of juveniles was crossing the road at the designated crosswalk when the GMC collided with one of them. The impact propelled the juvenile into an uncontrolled rest in a wooded area on the shoulder.

Emergency services rushed the injured juvenile to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital in critical condition. Fortunately, Mr. and Mrs. Cox emerged from the collision unscathed.

Subsequent to the incident, Jerome L. Cox was taken into custody at the scene. Charges against him include DUI Alcohol – Less Safe, Obstruction, Serious Injury by Vehicle, and Failure to Yield to Pedestrian. Authorities anticipate upgrading the charges as the investigation progresses.

The investigation remains ongoing, and individuals with additional information are encouraged to reach out to investigators at 770-499-3987.



