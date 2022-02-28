Crews clean Midtown Atlanta rainbow crosswalks defaced by street racers — again

article

City workers were at the intersection of 10th Street and Piedmont Avenue in Midtown Atlanta completing a familiar task.

For the second time in one week, crews cleaned up skid marks left overnight by street racers at the iconic intersection with rainbow crosswalks.

Neighbors took video on their phones of drivers with covered license plates burning rubber in the intersection.

"I saw it and it was crazy. It happens all the time and it’s going to happen tonight," resident Brandon Stephens said.

The video shows drivers making donuts in the rainbow flag intersection. The city restored the crosswalks after the exact same thing happened a week ago.

When were Atlanta's rainbow crosswalks painted?

The crosswalks were introduced as symbol of unity during Atlanta Pride Week in 2015.

Then-Mayor Kasim Reed decided to make the crosswalks a permanent fixture to the area in 2017.

Artist Robert Sepulveda Jr. spent more than a year planning the crosswalks.

How is Georgia combating street racing?

Lawmakers passed a bill in 2021 pushed by Gov. Brian Kemp to crack down on street racing.

The governor is gearing up for a reelection run in 2022 and has touted efforts to fight crime in Atlanta, saying it has a "serious crime problem."

In May 2021, Kemp granted $5 million to the Georgia Department of Public Safety to fight street racing.

