Coweta County schools to stay closed amid tornado recovery

The superintendent of Coweta County School System said the district will remain closed through April 9 as community cleanup efforts continue after last week's devastating EF-4 tornado.

Evan Horton, the head of the school system, said on the district's website on Tuesday that local agencies advised keeping schools closed for the rest of this week as utility workers and emergency personnel continued to clean up the area. The district begins its regularly scheduled spring break on April 5, which continues through April 9.

The message said the district plans to return to classes on April 12.

Horton addressed Coweta County School System families in the online statement:

Last week’s tornado continues to have a profound impact on parts of our community. District staff members and I have visited and assessed affected parts of our community and are heartbroken from the damage that our community has suffered. We recognize that daily school operations for all Coweta County Schools have been greatly impacted by this disaster.

Utility workers are working around the clock with assistance from law enforcement safety personnel and School Resource Officers which greatly affects daily school operations and safety in a negative manner. Upon guidance from Emergency Management and local law enforcement, it continues to be inadvisable for us to open schools for the remainder of this week. As a result, the Coweta County School System will be closed for all schools from March 30th through April 9th. This closure includes the week of April 5, Spring Break. This will allow our emergency responders and utility providers time to focus on those most in need.

Advertisement

We will continue to consult with our local government, law enforcement and emergency management partners to plan a safe opening for schools on April 12, 2021. I appreciate your patience and understanding as we navigate this very difficult time. Please continue to stay safe and take care of each other.

In some of the hardest-hit areas of Newnan and Coweta County, utility companies said it could take approximately a week to restore power.

RELATED: EF-4 tornado was more than a mile wide with 170 mph peak winds, NWS says

Newnan High School was among the schools in the county that sustained extensive damage.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

NEWNAN TORNADO TOP NEWS:

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.