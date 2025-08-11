CDC shooting witness came within 20 feet of shooter

The Brief A Dance 101 employee says she came face to face with the shooter outside the CDC on Sunday while on her way to open the studio. The woman says the gunman, who the GBI has identified as 30-year-old Patrick Joseph White, had on a mask and was on the steps of the CVS. The woman says dance is helping her process what's happened.



An employee at a dance studio near the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says she was just 20 feet from the shooter as he was shooting.

The backstory:

It was just before 5 p.m. on Friday when an employee at Dance 101 in Emory Point, who asked not to be identified, was on Clifton Road about to turn right by the CVS on the corner when she heard loud bangs.

The Associated Press reports an internal law enforcement photo stated the gunman fired almost 200 shots at the buildings, breaking 150 windows.

CDC Parkway at Clifton Road

Police say a gunman opened fire on Clifton Road, striking and killing DeKalb County Police Officer David Rose. The CDC Headquarters was also hit. Neighbors told FOX 5 that the suspected shooter believed the COVID 19 vaccine led to an illness.

What they're saying:

"It is a vision that will forever be ingrained in my mind now," the woman told FOX 5.

She described the moment she first heard gunshots while waiting to turn right by the CVS on Clifton Road.

"And when I look to my right I see him walking out and down the steps right towards my direction gun up shooting erratically. And I don't know if he's shooting at a particular person or object," she said.

"He was probably 20 feet away from me," she added.

That's when she said she drove away from the area as quick as she could.

"I didn't catch his face. I believe he had on a mask so I couldn't see anything, and it all did happen in the blink of an eye but what appeared to be a blue shirt I feel like black pants," she explained.

"It was not a handgun. It was huge and didn't need to re-load. I know that it just kept happening," she added.

The Dance 101 studio remained closed on Friday but re-opened for classes on Saturday.

"What if I had already parked, what if I had already opened the studio and people were in here. It could have been a very different outcome. And grateful for my life and grateful that the people I know that come here every day are safe," the woman said.

The woman told FOX 5 dance is helping her begin to heal.

"I knew that coming here and being surrounded by something that I love to do and that brings me joy would help me get through," she explained.