Carrollton officer undergoing rehab after being shot in the head

article

A Carrollton Police Department officer shot during a violent police chase on April 12 was transferred from Grady Memorial Hospital to Shepherd Center in Atlanta for brain injury rehabilitation, officials said Tuesday.

Sgt. Rob Holloway, 39, sustained a brain injury when a bullet struck him in the back of the head, among other injuries, during a high-speed police chase in Carroll County.

A spokesperson for the Shepherd Center said he was admitted to the intensive care unit on Monday for evaluation, care and observation before beginning therapy.

The Carrollton Police Department showed its support for Holloway on Monday by escorting him from Grady Hospital to Shepherd Center. The escort also included members of the Atlanta Police Department's motor unit.

In a Facebook post one week after the shooting, Carrollton police said Holloway's Grady Hospital neurosurgeon removed the final tube from his head and said he was doing "amazingly well."

Advertisement

RELATED: Wounded Carrollton officer doing 'amazingly well,' department says

Police said the surgeon added she is optimistic that he will be able to walk, talk and move as he did before.

The spokesperson wrote the Holloway family appreciates the outpouring of support from the community, but requests privacy.

A fundraiser was established for Holloway's medical-related expenses.

Holloway was one of three officers from three separate agencies injured in the violent April 12 police chase.

Video: Carroll County shooting suspect fires multiple rounds directly at officers

The chase concluded when law enforcement fatally shot a suspect and took a second into custody. Aaron Shelton, 22, is facing five counts of aggravated assault and three counts of aggravated battery.

Court documents said Shelton was driving the car, as his cousin, Pier Shelton, 28, shot an AK-47 at officers in pursuit.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.