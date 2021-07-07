Carrollton cop shot in the head to return home after rehab, department says

article

The Carrollton Police Department said Sgt. Rob Holloway, shot in the head on April, 12, is expected to return home from Shepherd Center on July 14.

Police are inviting the public to cheer Holloway on during a procession as he returns home.

He will have a police escort from Shepherd Center back to Carrollton along the following route:

I-20 to Highway 61 at Villa Rica

Highway 61 to Carrollton

Bankhead, Newnan Street, through Adamson Square to Highwat 27

North onto Highway 27 to Highway 113.

North on Highway 113 to Northside Drive

Police encouraged people to gather at around 11 a.m. in Adamson Square, which will be shut down so no traffic will be allowed.

Shepherd Center said Holloway and his son, Grady, who recently graduated from Carrollton High School and celebrated his 18th birthday, got together for a surprise graduation party at a Shepherd Center conference room.

Holloway has been in Shepherd Center’s Brain Injury Rehabilitation Program since transferring from Grady Memorial Hospital. Doctors are optimistic that he will be able to walk, talk and move as he did before after completing rehabilitation.

Holloway was one of three officers from three different agencies injured in the violent April 12 police chase.

Video: Carroll County shooting suspect fires multiple rounds directly at officers

The chase concluded when law enforcement fatally shot a suspect and took a second into custody. Aaron Shelton, 22, is facing five counts of aggravated assault and three counts of aggravated battery.

Court documents said Shelton was driving the car, as his cousin, Pier Shelton, 28, shot an AK-47 at officers in pursuit.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Advertisement

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.