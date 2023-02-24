More questions in shooting death of man found in South Fulton bank parking lot

South Fulton Police are still searching for the person who shot and killed Bryan Brown, whose body was found inside a car outside a Wells Fargo earlier this month.

Police confirm his son, Jacobean Brown, was charged in the murder of a 15-year-old Peachtree City girl, Madison Gesswein, earlier this week.

Who killed Bryan Brown?

South Fulton Police says officer made the discovery at the Wells Fargo bank located along Old Bill Cook Road at the corner of Northfield Blvd SW just before 10 a.m. on Feb. 10.

Surveillance video shows the man backing his vehicle into a parking lot around 2 a.m., police say.

"Any leads that they can bring forward for us to validate or vet out is important," South Fulton Police Captain Jimmy Wyche said.

Capt. Wyche says no matter how big or small, investigators are looking for any missing pieces to the puzzle of who shot and killed Brown.

"We have multiple detectives working on it and hunting down any potential leads that we made have," Wyche said.

Loved ones say Brown had a passion for photography and a son who just turned 18. Instead of celebrating that birthday, the young man had to identify his father’s body.

Is Brown’s murder connected to murder of 15-year-old Peachtree City girl?

Police say Brown’s 18-year-old son, Jacobean Brown, was one of three men charged in the murder of 15-year-old Madison Gesswein in Peachtree City.

"It was eyebrow raising when we were notified of that incident. Our detectives have been in contact with Peachtree City Police Department and sharing information," South Fulton Police Lt. Ronnie Wyatt said.

Lt. Ronnie Wyatt says it is important not to jump to any conclusions.

"We don’t want to jump the gun and connect dots we don’t know are there yet. We are fact sharing and trying to piece this thing together," Wyatt said.

As of now, both cases are being worked individually, but they are comparing facts, not speculation.

"We’ve been working together, and up to this point, they’ve been nothing but professional and great, and we’ve been sharing information with little to no roadblocks at all," Wyatt said.

FOX 5 talked off-camera with Bryan Brown's family and they say their focus is to find whoever is truly behind the murder.

"No matter how big or small you think something is, let us be the determining factor for that. Anything you witness, clothing description…car…no matter how small you might think it may be...it’s actually a big incident," Wyche said.

Police are asking anyone with information to call.

Three men arrested for murder of 15-year-old Peachtree City girl

Jacobean along with Justus Smith and Yeshua Mathis, all 18 of Fayetteville, were arrested Wednesday in connection with the death of 15-year-old Madison Gesswein.

Peachtree City Police say Gesswein was found dead by her mother around 6 a.m. Tuesday inside their apartment at The Greens at Braelinn.

A final cause of death is pending determination by the medical examiner, but authorities say an injury to Madison's head appears consistent with a gunshot wound.

Investigators believe all three men knew Gesswein.

At this point, investigators have not identified a specific motive or how the three suspects got into the apartment.

During the 911 call, her mother said her daughter's bedroom door was locked when she woke up. Investigators are looking at her window, which was opened and her blinds were messed with.

All three suspects were booked into the Fayette County Jail.

Authorities say additional charges may be issued as the investigation continues.