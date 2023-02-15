Police search for gunman who shot man in front of College Park bank

Police say they are now treating the discovery of a man found shot to death in a car in front of a College Park bank last Friday morning as a homicide.

The discovery was made just before 10 a.m. in the parking lot of the Wells Fargo bank located in 5000 block of Old Bill Cook Road at the corner of Northfield Blvd SW.

College Park Police say surveillance video shows the man backing his vehicles into a parking lot around 2 a.m. on Feb. 10. He was later found dead in his car later that morning.

A bullet hold could be seen on the driver’s side window.

Image 1 of 9 ▼ College Park Police are now investigating a deadly shooting in the parking lot of a bank as a homicide. The body was discovered on Feb. 10, 2023. (FOX 5)

Family members identify the man as Brian Brown.

Initially, investigators thought the deadly shooting could have been a suicide because no one was seen on surveillance video.

Now investigators say they believe that someone shot Brown.

There is a $2,000 reward being offered by Crime Stoppers Atlanta for tips that lead to the arrest and indictment of the shooter.