Brookhaven vigil honors man killed in metro Atlanta shooting spree

The Brief Loved ones held a candlelit vigil Tuesday night to honor a man killed in a recent string of random shootings across metro Atlanta. Tony Matthews died Sunday after he was shot outside a Brookhaven Kroger on April 13. A Navy veteran faces murder charges for a violent spree that left three people dead.



Friends and family members gathered Tuesday night for a somber vigil to remember Tony Matthews, one of three victims killed in a series of brutal attacks across the metro area.

While the vigil was being held, his accused killer was found dead in a DeKalb County Jail cell.

Remembering Tony Matthews in Brookhaven

What we know:

Loved ones on Tuesday night lit candles in the shapes of a heart and the name of a man shot during a series of especially brutal attacks around metro Atlanta.

Family and friends on Tuesday night held a vigil for Tony Matthews. He was shot on Monday, April 13 right outside a Kroger on Peachtree Road in Brookhaven.

Matthews died from his injuries this past Sunday.

What they're saying:

His brother, Michael Matthews, says his family is in a "state of shock." He said he wants the community to remember his brother as a hardworking, dedicated, and dependable father.

"I can’t put words to try to think about what was going through the guy’s head who did it," Michael Matthews said. "For me to comprehend that, that’s impossible."

Searching for answers in random attacks

What we don't know:

The suspected shooter is behind bars. Police have not yet identified a motive for the shootings. It's unclear what led to the attacks or if there is any prior connection between the suspect and those killed.

Olaolukitan Adon Abel is accused in a deadly shooting spree across DeKalb County on April 13, 2026. (Credit: DeKalb County Sheriff's Office)

Violence across metro Atlanta

The backstory:

Matthews was one of three people killed during a violent spree a little more than a week ago. The other victims include Lauren Bullis, who was shot and stabbed to death on Battle Forest Drive in Decatur, and Prianna Weathers, who was shot outside a Checkers on Wesley Chapel Road.

Police arrested Olaolukitan Adon Abel for the crimes. Abel, who was identified as a Navy veteran, was charged with murder.

He was found dead in his DeKalb County Jail cell on Tuesday evening.