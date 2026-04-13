Decatur neighborhood blocked by police Monday morning

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The Brief Police have blocked off a Decatur-area neighborhood in DeKalb County. Scene remains active on Battle Forrest Drive near Manassas Lane. Officers initially responded to reports of shots fired.



DeKalb County police have a Decatur-area neighborhood blocked off as officers respond to an active investigation.

What we know:

The scene is centered on Battle Forrest Drive near Manassas Lane, where crime scene tape has been placed and officers remain on site.

What they're saying:

Authorities say officers were initially called to the area for reports of shots fired. No additional details about injuries or suspects have been released.

What's next:

Police say the investigation is ongoing, and updates will be provided as more information becomes available.