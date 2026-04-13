Atlanta man accused in deadly DeKalb County shooting spree

The Brief Police arrested 26-year-old Olaolukitan Adon Abel on Monday following a string of shootings across DeKalb County that left two women dead. Investigators used FLOCK cameras to track the suspect’s silver Volkswagen Jetta before a felony traffic stop in Troup County. Authorities believe the attacks may have been random.



A 26-year-old Atlanta man is in custody after a violent early morning shooting spree across DeKalb County left two women dead and a third person in critical condition.

What we know:

Olaolukitan Adon Abel, 26, is charged with aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony in connection with a shooting outside the Cherokee Plaza Shopping Center just before 2 a.m. on Monday.

Authorities believe he is responsible for at least three separate shootings on Monday morning.

Investigators tracked Abel's silver Volkswagen Jetta using FLOCK cameras. The Georgia Department of Public Safety eventually arrested him during a felony traffic stop in Troup County.

What we don't know:

Police have not determined a motive for the crimes. While Abel remains in custody, investigators are still working to understand why the shootings occurred.

Authorities stated that the attacks appeared to be random, but are still investigating whether he had a connection with any of the victims.

Checkers shooting

Timeline:

Officers found a woman suffering from multiple gunshot wounds just after 12:52 a.m. outside the Checkers on Wesley Chapel Road, according to the DeKalb County Police Department.

The woman was taken to a hospital, where she later died. Her identity has not been publicly released.

Cherokee Plaza shooting

Police said a man was sleeping outside the shopping center before 2 a.m. when Abel pulled up in a vehicle and fired several shots at the 49-year-old victim.

Officers heard a 911 call come in and responded immediately, where they found the victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

RELATED: Multiple overnight shootings under investigation in DeKalb, Brookhaven

First responders arrived and took the victim to the hospital, where he remains in critical condition.

Brookhaven Police Chief Brandon Gurley said the victim was a member of the unhoused community.

A witness who lives nearby said he heard several gunshots early Monday morning and later saw the victim lying on the sidewalk before paramedics arrived.

"Our thoughts and prayers go out to him and his family as he fights to recover from this incident that occurred," Gurley said.

Police said the attack was random and the victim and Abel had no connection to one another.

Battle Forest Drive shooting

DeKalb County police later responded to a location on Battle Forest Drive around 6:50 a.m., where they found 40-year-old Lauren Bullis suffering from both gunshot and stab wounds.

Bullis died from her injuries.

RELATED: Woman with dog reportedly killed in DeKalb Co. neighborhood

Residents told FOX 5 they heard multiple gunshots between 6:30 and 7 a.m. One neighbor said she saw the woman lying on the ground with a man nearby before he ran from the scene.

Community members said the woman would walk her dog along the route near Manassas Lane daily and was a friendly face to those who lived in the neighborhood.

What's next:

The cases remain active and investigations are ongoing. Additional charges are pending.