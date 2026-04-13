Multiple overnight shootings under investigation in DeKalb, Brookhaven

The Brief Multiple shootings reported overnight in DeKalb County and Brookhaven Victims include a woman at an apartment complex and a man shot multiple times at a Kroger No suspects or motives released; investigations remain ongoing



Police are investigating several overnight shootings across DeKalb County and Brookhaven, including incidents at an apartment complex, a fast-food restaurant and a grocery store parking lot.

Authorities say one of the shootings happened at the Glen Hollow Apartments on Flat Shoals Road, where a woman was shot. Her condition has not been released.

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Another person was shot at a Checkers restaurant on Wesley Chapel Road. Investigators are still working to determine the victim’s condition in that case.

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In Brookhaven, a man was shot multiple times in a Kroger parking lot on Peachtree Road. Police say the victim was taken to the hospital for treatment. The shooting marks the second incident at that same location in the past three weeks.

A witness who lives nearby said he heard several gunshots early Monday morning and later saw the victim lying on the sidewalk before paramedics arrived.

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Police have not released suspect information or a possible motive in any of the cases. All investigations remain active.

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