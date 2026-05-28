Atlanta city council grills officials over water issues

The Brief Atlanta City Council members questioned officials about last week’s boil water advisory. The advisory affected about 50,000 customers after a power failure at a pumping station. Officials are also investigating a fish kill in the Chattahoochee River.



Atlanta city leaders faced tough questions this week following last week’s flash flooding and boil water advisory that affected thousands of customers.

RELATED STORIES

What they're saying:

Members of the City Council’s Utilities Committee questioned city staffers about delays in notifying the public about the advisory, which officials said was caused by a power failure inside the Hemphill electrical pumping station. The issue led to low water pressure in several areas and affected about 50,000 customers.

The questioning prompted Atlanta’s chief operating officer to defend the city’s response during the meeting.

Officials were also asked about a fish kill in the Chattahoochee River. Commissioner Greg Eyerly said the department is investigating and plans to submit a report soon.