Men wanted for violent attack at Atlanta music studio

The Brief Atlanta police are searching for suspects accused in a violent music studio attack. Investigators said the dispute started over malfunctioning equipment and a refund request. The victim suffered multiple injuries during the robbery and assault.



Atlanta police are asking for the public’s help identifying suspects accused in a violent attack and robbery at a music studio on Marietta Street.

What we know:

Investigators said a group of men who booked a studio session last week became upset over equipment problems and demanded a refund.

While the victim was on the phone attempting to resolve the issue, police said one of the men punched him in the face before the group joined in the attack.

Authorities said the suspects stole the victim’s cellphone and wallet, leaving him with multiple injuries. Police said anyone with information leading to an arrest or indictment could be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

What you can do:

Tips can be called in to 404-577-8477 or submitted by text to 738477. Tips can be submitted anonymously.