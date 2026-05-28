Woman accused of robbing Buckhead Wells Fargo, still on loose
ATLANTA - Atlanta police are searching for a woman accused of robbing a Wells Fargo bank in Buckhead on Wednesday morning.
What we know:
Police said the robbery happened around 11:30 a.m. at a branch on Roswell Road. Investigators said the suspect handed a teller a note demanding money before leaving with more than $4,000 in cash.
Authorities said no one was hurt during the incident.
What you can do:
Tips can be called in to 404-577-8477 or sent by text to 738477.