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Woman accused of robbing Buckhead Wells Fargo, still on loose

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  May 28, 2026 8:02 AM EDT
Atlanta
FOX 5 Atlanta
Buckhead bank robbery and music studio attack

Buckhead bank robbery and music studio attack

Atlanta police are looking for a woman who allegedly robbed a Wells Fargo bank in Buckhead on Wednesday. They are also looking for multiple people in connection with a violent music studio attack that left one person with multiple injuries. 

The Brief

    • Atlanta police are searching for a woman accused of robbing a Wells Fargo bank in Buckhead.
    • Investigators said the suspect handed a teller a note demanding money before leaving with more than $4,000.
    • No injuries were reported during the Wednesday morning robbery.

ATLANTA - Atlanta police are searching for a woman accused of robbing a Wells Fargo bank in Buckhead on Wednesday morning.

What we know:

Police said the robbery happened around 11:30 a.m. at a branch on Roswell Road. Investigators said the suspect handed a teller a note demanding money before leaving with more than $4,000 in cash.

Authorities said no one was hurt during the incident.

What you can do:

Tips can be called in to 404-577-8477 or sent by text to 738477. 

The Source

  • Information for above story provided by Atlanta Police Department. 

AtlantaCrime and Public SafetyNews