Woman accused of robbing Buckhead Wells Fargo, still on loose

The Brief Atlanta police are searching for a woman accused of robbing a Wells Fargo bank in Buckhead. Investigators said the suspect handed a teller a note demanding money before leaving with more than $4,000. No injuries were reported during the Wednesday morning robbery.



Atlanta police are searching for a woman accused of robbing a Wells Fargo bank in Buckhead on Wednesday morning.

What we know:

Police said the robbery happened around 11:30 a.m. at a branch on Roswell Road. Investigators said the suspect handed a teller a note demanding money before leaving with more than $4,000 in cash.

Authorities said no one was hurt during the incident.

What you can do:

Tips can be called in to 404-577-8477 or sent by text to 738477.