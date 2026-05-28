This is why a citizen complaint ended with a $900K police raid

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The Brief Gwinnett County counterfeit arrest details emerge after investigators shut down an expansive illegal operation. Two suspects face felony charges following a raid at a home where authorities uncovered an immense stash of fake luxury goods. Officers recovered nearly a million dollars in knockoff items along with drugs and a weapon during the Lawrenceville search.



Gwinnett County Police Vice Unit investigators arrested two women and seized an estimated $900,000 in fake luxury goods during a raid at a Lawrenceville home.

The operation was uncovered after a local resident tipped off authorities about illegal activity happening online and face-to-face.

Gwinnett County police investigation

What we know:

The investigation originally launched when a citizen filed a formal complaint regarding counterfeit designer merchandise being sold online and in person. Vice Unit investigators looked into the tip and ultimately identified Quentessa Gordon and Tameka Gordon as the primary suspects behind the operation.

Quentessa Gordon and Tameka Gordon (Gwinnett County Police Department)

Police secured a search warrant and raided a Lawrenceville home tied to the case on May 13. During the raid, officers found a massive cache of fake designer goods inside the home and an associated vehicle.

Lawrenceville home raid findings

By the numbers:

$900,000: The total estimated retail value of the counterfeit designer merchandise hauled away by law enforcement.

60: The approximate number of grams of marijuana found hidden inside the property during the sweep.

1: A single firearm was discovered and seized from the location by investigators.

Suspects face felony charges

What's next:

Both women were booked into jail following the search. Tameka Gordon faces a felony charge for selling goods with forged or counterfeit trademarks, service marks, or copyrighted designs. She is also charged with felony marijuana possession, possessing a firearm during a crime, and multiple traffic violations.

Quentessa Gordon faces the identical felony charge for selling goods with forged or counterfeit trademarks, service marks, or copyrighted designs. Records show she additionally faces a single traffic-related charge. They will now proceed through the Gwinnett County judicial system to address the criminal counts.

Details missing from police

What we don't know:

Police have not released specific details regarding which designer luxury fashion brands were being counterfeited inside the home. It remains unclear how long the online and in-person marketplace was running before the citizen alert took place. Authorities also did not specify if any additional suspects are being sought in connection to the ring.