Man wanted for stealing $13K, passport from car in Atlanta

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The Brief Atlanta police are searching for Hassan Kounta, who is accused of stealing more than $13,000 from a woman's vehicle on May 1. The victim discovered her missing fanny pack inside the gas station store, but the cash, passport and ID card were gone. Investigators name Kounta as the prime suspect and note that he has changed his appearance by cutting his hair.



Authorities in Atlanta are searching for a man they say stole more than $13,000 from a woman’s fanny pack.

What we know:

Hassan Kounta is wanted in connection to the vehicle larceny on May 1. According to the Atlanta Police Department, officers were called out around 6 p.m. to the gas station on the corner of Campbellton Road SW and Stanton Road SW after a woman reported that her fanny pack was missing from her vehicle.

That fanny pack was found inside the store, but when she checked it, the money inside had been taken. The woman told officers the fanny pack contained about $13,000 in U.S. cash, a passport and an ID card.

Investigators named Kounta as the suspect. They advise he has cut his hair since the theft.

What we don't know:

It remains unknown how the suspect managed to gain access to the woman's vehicle or how the fanny pack ended up inside the gas station store. Police have not stated whether Kounta and the victim knew each other prior to the theft. Additionally, authorities have not released information regarding Kounta's current location or a specific description of what his hair looks like after being cut.

Hassan Kounta is wanted in connection to the vehicle larceny on May 1, 2026. (APD)

What you can do:

Anyone with information on this case can submit a tip anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477), online at www.StopCrimeAtl.org, or by texting CSGA. People do not have to give their name or any identifying information to be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.