Another full I-285 shutdown planned for June weekend

The Brief GDOT plans to shut down all lanes of I-285 between MLK Jr. Drive and Cascade Road from June 5-8 for major reconstruction work. Drivers across metro Atlanta are being warned to expect heavy traffic delays on interstates and local roads throughout the weekend. Officials said the closure could still be postponed if rain impacts preparation work ahead of the project.



Drivers across metro Atlanta are being warned to prepare for major traffic headaches next weekend as the Georgia Department of Transportation plans a full weekend shutdown of a heavily traveled stretch of Interstate 285 on the city’s west side.

What we know:

Weather permitting, all northbound and southbound lanes of I-285 between Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and Cascade Road in Fulton County will close beginning at 7 p.m. Friday, June 5. The interstate is expected to reopen by 5 a.m. Monday, June 8.

Transportation officials said no traffic will be allowed through the corridor at any point during the closure.

The shutdown is part of the ongoing I-285 Westside reconstruction project, a multi-year effort focused on repairing and replacing aging concrete along the corridor.

GDOT warned the closure will likely create widespread delays well beyond southwest Atlanta, with congestion expected on I-20, I-75/I-85 and Langford Parkway. Local roads throughout Fulton County could also see heavy spillover traffic during the weekend.

What they're saying:

Officials are encouraging drivers to avoid the westside I-285 corridor entirely if possible and allow extra travel time for trips anywhere in metro Atlanta.

Detours will direct southbound I-285 traffic onto I-20 and I-75/I-85 southbound, while northbound and westbound traffic will be rerouted onto State Route 166, also known as Langford Parkway.

Construction crews are expected to spend the weekend milling pavement, grinding concrete and preparing the roadway for slab replacement work. GDOT said a full interstate closure is necessary to safely operate heavy equipment and provide enough workspace for crews.

The agency also cautioned that the closure could still be postponed if forecasted rain in the coming days interferes with preparation work leading up to the project.

Officials said additional full closures along sections of I-285 are expected during the larger reconstruction effort, which is scheduled to continue through 2028 as part of a $206 million infrastructure project.

What you can do:

Drivers are encouraged to monitor traffic conditions through the 511GA app and other navigation tools before traveling next weekend.