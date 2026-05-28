Atlanta spa shooting death penalty case temporarily delayed

The Brief A Fulton County judge said Robert Aaron Long’s death penalty case cannot move forward because he currently has only one qualified defense attorney. Long is already serving life in prison after pleading guilty in the Cherokee County spa shootings but still faces murder and domestic terrorism charges in Atlanta. Defense attorneys said another lawyer is expected to join the case ahead of a hearing scheduled for Monday.



The death penalty case against alleged Atlanta spa shooter Robert Aaron Long hit another delay Thursday after a Fulton County judge said the case cannot proceed until Long has a second qualified defense attorney.

What we know:

Long appeared in court as attorneys updated the judge on the status of the high-profile prosecution tied to the 2021 metro Atlanta spa shootings that left eight people dead.

The 26-year-old is already serving a life sentence after pleading guilty in Cherokee County to killing four people at Young’s Asian Massage Parlor. Prosecutors in Fulton County are separately pursuing charges connected to the killings of four more victims at Gold Spa and Aromatherapy Spa in Atlanta.

District Attorney Fani Willis is seeking the death penalty in the Atlanta case.

During Thursday’s hearing, Chief Judge Ural Glanville said the case cannot move forward because capital murder cases require two experienced death penalty attorneys on the defense team.

One of Long’s public defenders left the case earlier this year, leaving him with only one attorney currently assigned.

Glanville said the court cannot schedule additional proceedings until the staffing issue is resolved.

Long’s attorney later told reporters another lawyer is expected to join the defense team soon and that they anticipate being prepared for another court hearing Monday.

The backstory:

Investigators said Long carried out a series of shootings on March 16, 2021, beginning in Cherokee County before continuing to two spas in Midtown Atlanta. Authorities said three people were killed at Gold Spa on Piedmont Road before another victim was found dead across the street at Aromatherapy Spa.

Long now faces 19 charges in Fulton County, including felony murder and domestic terrorism.

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