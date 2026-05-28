Dunwoody student advances to spelling bee finals
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ATLANTA - A Dunwoody middle school student is one step closer to winning the Scripps National Spelling Bee championship.
What we know:
Twelve-year-old Sarv Dharavane of Peachtree Middle School advanced to the final round after making it through the semifinals Wednesday night. Dharavane is among nine finalists competing for the trophy, cash prizes and other awards.
His final word during the semifinals was "originism," a term referring to beliefs associated with theologian Origen of Alexandria.
Meanwhile, 13-year-old Sreeya Lakkimsetti from Columbia County tied for 30th place after competing against nearly 250 spellers.