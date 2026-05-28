Dunwoody student advances to spelling bee finals

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The Brief Peachtree Middle School student Sarv Dharavane advanced to the Scripps National Spelling Bee finals. The 12-year-old is one of nine finalists competing for the championship. Another Georgia student finished tied for 30th place.



A Dunwoody middle school student is one step closer to winning the Scripps National Spelling Bee championship.

What we know:

Twelve-year-old Sarv Dharavane of Peachtree Middle School advanced to the final round after making it through the semifinals Wednesday night. Dharavane is among nine finalists competing for the trophy, cash prizes and other awards.

His final word during the semifinals was "originism," a term referring to beliefs associated with theologian Origen of Alexandria.

Meanwhile, 13-year-old Sreeya Lakkimsetti from Columbia County tied for 30th place after competing against nearly 250 spellers.