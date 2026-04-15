Second victim identified in DeKalb County shooting spree

The Brief Authorities have identified Prianna Weathers as the first victim killed in a series of random attacks spanning two counties. The suspect allegedly targeted victims at a fast-food restaurant, a grocery store, and a residential neighborhood over a six-hour span. A 26-year-old man is in custody after being apprehended during a traffic stop in Troup County.



The woman killed outside a DeKalb County Checkers early Monday morning has been identified by police as Prianna Weathers.

What we know:

Weathers, 31, was the first of three victims in a deadly shooting spree across Fulton and DeKalb counties, according to police. They said she was shot and killed outside the Checkers on Wesley Chapel Road around 1 a.m.

Timeline:

After she was shot, police said the suspect—identified as 26-year-old Olaolukitan Adon-Abel—then shot an unhoused man outside a Brookhaven Kroger around 2 a.m. That man is expected to fully recover.

Around 7 a.m., Adon-Abel then allegedly shot and stabbed 40-year-old Lauren Bullis while she was walking her dog in her neighborhood, according to police. Adon-Abel was arrested late Monday afternoon after a traffic stop in Troup County.

Dig deeper:

He is now in the DeKalb County Jail after he waived his first appearance on Tuesday. Police said Adon-Abel has criminal histories in Chatham County and California.

What we don't know:

Police haven't released a motive and said the string of shootings appeared to be random.

The name of the man shot outside Kroger has not been released.