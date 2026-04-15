New details emerge on suspect, victim in DeKalb attacks

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The Brief Investigators are learning more about the suspect and victim in a deadly DeKalb County attack spree. One victim, a federal employee, is being remembered as an avid runner and beloved family member. The suspect’s criminal history and background are now part of the ongoing investigation.



Investigators say 26-year-old Olaolukitan Adon Abel is accused of carrying out a series of violent, seemingly random attacks across DeKalb County that left two people dead and another critically injured.

Victim worked for Homeland Security

What we know:

One of the victims has been identified as 40-year-old Lauren Bullis, a Department of Homeland Security employee who was shot and stabbed while walking her dog. Authorities say the attacks began with a fatal shooting outside a Checkers on Wesley Chapel Road, followed by another shooting in Brookhaven, before ending with Bullis’ killing on Battle Forest Drive.

Abel was arrested in Troup County after investigators tracked his vehicle using license plate recognition technology. He is facing multiple charges, including murder, aggravated assault and weapons violations.

What they're saying:

Family members describe Bullis as an avid runner who frequently shared her races online, with one relative calling her "such a special person," according to FOX News.

Officials say the attacks appear random. "It is apparent to us that this was a completely random attack," Brookhaven Police Chief Brandon Gurley said.

Federal officials also highlighted the severity of the case, noting Bullis worked within DHS and describing the violence as devastating for the agency.

"Yesterday, a DHS employee, Lauren Bullis, was brutally shot and stabbed to death by Olaolukitan Adon Abel, a 26-year-old, born in the United Kingdom, who was naturalized by the Biden Administration in 2022," DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin said on Tuesday in a statement to Fox News. "Since President Trump took office, USCIS has implemented measures to ensure individuals with criminal histories and who otherwise lack good moral character do not attain citizenship."

Motive unknown

What we don't know:

Investigators have not identified a motive for the attacks or explained why the victims were targeted. Authorities also have not released the identity of the first woman killed in the spree or the name of the man injured outside a Kroger grocery store. It remains unclear how the suspect selected the locations or victims involved.

More about the suspect

What we know:

Investigators say Olaolukitan Adon Abel, 26, has a criminal history that is now drawing increased scrutiny as the case moves forward.

Olaolukitan Adon Abel is accused in a deadly shooting spree across DeKalb County on April 13, 2026. (Credit: DeKalb County Sheriff's Office)

Authorities say he is a naturalized U.S. citizen originally from the United Kingdom who gained citizenship in 2022, according to FOX News. Records show he was previously arrested for sexual battery in Chatham County and sentenced to jail time and probation, which included a required mental health evaluation. Officials also say his past includes additional offenses such as assault and obstruction, raising questions about his background as investigators work to understand what may have led to the alleged attacks.

What's next:

Authorities say they are continuing to review evidence and build their case. Investigators are also examining Abel’s background, which includes prior arrests and convictions, as they work to better understand what led up to the attacks. Additional charges could be filed as the investigation continues.

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