Murder suspect in DeKalb attacks waives first appearance

The Brief Olaolukitan Adon Abel faces two murder charges following a deadly shooting spree across three locations in DeKalb County and Brookhaven. Investigators linked Abel to the random attacks through rental vehicle data before arresting him in Troup County. A DeKalb County judge referred the case to superior court after Abel waived a formal reading of his arrest warrants.



Olaolukitan Adon Abel is in custody and facing multiple murder charges after a DeKalb County magistrate judge referred his case to superior court Tuesday following a series of shootings on Monday.

What we know:

Abel faces two counts of murder, aggravated assault, and weapon possession charges.

During a court appearance Tuesday, a DeKalb magistrate judge referred the case to the superior court after Abel's defense team waived a formal reading of the warrants.

Police say the shootings occurred at three locations: a Checkers on Wesley Chapel Road in DeKalb County, a Kroger at Cherokee Plaza in Brookhaven, and along Battle Forest Drive in DeKalb County.

Investigators linked Abel to the random attacks through rental vehicle data before arresting him in Troup County. Police said the attacks may have been random.

What we don't know:

While Abel is in custody, investigators have not yet identified a specific motive for the shooting spree.

Police are still processing evidence to fully understand the circumstances that led to the crimes.

It is also unclear when Abel's next court appearance in superior court will be scheduled.

The backstory:

This is not Abel's first encounter with the law. Brookhaven police noted he was previously arrested and convicted of a felony in California in 2024.

Additionally, Savannah police arrested him last year. He later pleaded guilty to four misdemeanor charges of sexual battery. Court documents show he was sentenced to 48 months of probation, banned from Savannah for four years, and ordered to undergo a psychosexual social evaluation.

According to Chatham County court documents, Abel is a U.S. citizen.

What they're saying:

Police officials emphasized their commitment to the victims' families and public safety.

"Our detectives are still going through evidence and still processing everything that we have so far," a police official stated. "We're continuing to work to fully understand the circumstances and the motive that led to these crimes."

He added a message of reassurance: "Our thoughts are with the victims and their families during this difficult time. And we again want to reassure the community that there’s no ongoing threat related to this suspect as he is in custody."