Shooting spree suspect found dead in DeKalb County Jail

The Brief An inmate was found unresponsive in his cell Tuesday evening and later died. The man was identified as Olaolukitan Adon Abel, according to the sheriff's office. Officials say there is currently no indication of foul play in the death.



A man accused in a deadly shooting spree died Tuesday after being found unresponsive in his cell at the DeKalb County Jail.

What we know:

Olaolukitan Adon Abel was found in his cell at approximately 6:48 p.m. Tuesday, according to the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office.

Jail staff notified medical workers and began lifesaving measures, but Abel died at the jail at 7:17 p.m.

What we don't know:

The sheriff's office stated that an internal review has been started to look into the circumstances of the death.

The official cause of death for the inmate is currently unknown and will be decided by the DeKalb County Medical Examiner's Office.

Olaolukitan Adon Abel is accused in a deadly shooting spree across DeKalb County on April 13, 2026. (Credit: DeKalb County Sheriff's Office)

The backstory:

Abel was being held in connection with a shooting spree that started just after midnight on April 13.

Tony Matthews was shot at the Kroger on Peachtree Road in Brookhaven. He died this past Sunday.

The other victims include Lauren Bullis, who was shot and stabbed to death on Battle Forest Drive in Decatur, and Prianna Weathers, who was shot outside a Checkers on Wesley Chapel Road.

What they're saying:

Sheriff Melody Maddox confirmed the death through a statement Tuesday night. "In accordance with agency policy, a standard internal review has been initiated to examine the circumstances surrounding this incident," the sheriff's office said. Officials added that "there is no indication of criminal activity or foul play" at this time.