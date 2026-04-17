Navy veteran charged in DeKalb shooting spree after AC dispute

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The Brief A U.S. Navy veteran is accused of killing two people and wounding another in a shooting spree following an intense argument with roommates over air conditioning. Olaolukitan Adon Abel, 26, faces state murder charges and federal firearms charges alongside a man accused of buying the gun for him. Investigators have not established a motive, though at least one of the victims—including a Homeland Security auditor—may have been targeted at random.



A U.S. Navy veteran is facing murder charges after authorities say he went on a violent rampage across DeKalb County Monday morning, shortly after storming out of his shared home following a dispute over the thermostat.

What we know:

Roommates of 26-year-old Olaolukitan Adon Abel said an "intense argument" broke out late Sunday night regarding the temperature of the house in Panthersville.

Roommate Angela Britton said Abel kept the house "freezing," leading to a screaming match. Following the dispute, roommates said Abel packed a duffel bag and drove away shortly after midnight.

Another roommate, Lakisha Mckinzie, told the Associated Press that the fight left her so scared she called her mother before bed, asking her to pray for her and her roommates' safety.

Mckinzie also said she had been afraid of Abel since he inappropriately touched her in March after asking her on a date.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not yet released a confirmed motive for the attacks that followed. It is also unclear if Abel had any prior connection to the victims, though police believe at least one attack was random.

Timeline:

Midnight Monday: Abel leaves his home in Panthersville following an argument.

12:50 a.m.: 31-year-old Prianna Weathers is fatally shot outside a Decatur-area fast food restaurant.

2:00 a.m.: A 49-year-old man is shot multiple times while sleeping outside a grocery store in Brookhaven. He remains in stable but critical condition.

7:00 a.m.: Lauren Bullis, a Department of Homeland Security auditor, is found dead with gunshot and stab wounds while walking her dog near Abel's home.

11:00 a.m.: Georgia State Patrol troopers stop Abel’s car in Troup County near the Alabama border and take him into custody.

The backstory:

Abel, a U.K. native who gained U.S. citizenship in 2022, is charged with two counts of malice murder, aggravated assault, and state firearms counts. On Friday, federal prosecutors announced additional charges against Abel and 35-year-old Damon Marquis Yarns. Yarns is accused of "straw purchasing" the 9 mm pistol used in the crimes, allegedly buying the gun for Abel because Abel is a convicted felon.

Records show Abel pleaded guilty in October 2024 to assault with a deadly weapon in San Diego and had a 2023 conviction for sexual battery in Chatham County, Georgia. One roommate, Lakisha Mckinzie, said she had previously complained to their landlord about Abel's inappropriate behavior toward her, but no action was taken.

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