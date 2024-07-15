Best & Worst Cities for Recreation: Where does Atlanta rank?

article

July is National Recreation Month, and WalletHub has released its list of the Best & Worst Cities for Recreation for 2024. Atlanta was ranked as the 9th best city on the list.

According to the financial website, the best cities have a wide range of leisure activities, both indoor and outdoor, which require varying levels of exercise and contribute to the city's overall well-being and economy.

Neighborhood parks are among the most beneficial places for recreation that a city can offer. Having a park within 600 feet of your property can significantly impact its value. Additionally, parks help people stay fit, saving them an average of over $1,800 in healthcare costs per year, and they reduce the overall cost of air pollution by $3.8 billion per year.

It's also important for cities to offer recreation opportunities that don't require good weather, such as movie theaters, music venues, and coffee shops.

To identify the best areas for recreation, WalletHub compared the 100 largest U.S. cities across 47 key metrics that speak to the benefits of recreational activities. In each city, they examined the availability and cost of recreational activities, along with the quality of parks and the weather.

The top 10 cities are:

Las Vegas, Nevada Orlando, Florida Tampa, Florida Cincinnati, Ohio Honolulu, Hawaii Scottsdale, Arizona San Diego, California St. Louis, Missouri Atlanta, Georgia New Orleans, Louisiana

Cities at the bottom of this year's list are three cities in California – Fremont, Oakland and Chula Vista – and Irving, Texas.

Click here for complete list.

Las Vegas was named the top city because it has an extremely high number of attractions, including music venues, amusement parks, aquariums, and more. It also has a high number of hiking trails, parks, bowling alleys, and basketball hoops. Additionally, there are many restaurants, ice cream shops, coffee shops, and food festivals. Food and beverage prices are lower than average.

Orlando came in second, due in large part to its amusement parks, such as Disney World and Universal Studios. Additionally, Orlando has a very high number of water parks, boat tours, zoos, aquariums, and pool halls. Orlando also has many restaurants and ice cream/frozen yogurt shops.

Other Georgia ranking stories

Another Florida city, Tampa, also made the top of the list because of the number of activities revolving around water, such as fishing, boat tours, public beaches, and water sports. It also has many affordable restaurants and a very high number of food festivals.

Atlanta's overall rank was 9th. It scored the best in spending on parks and recreation per capita. There are also a lot of swimming pools in Atlanta. Here's the complete breakdown:

1st – Spending on Parks and Recreation per Capita

20th – Bike Rental Facilities per Capita

39th – Percentage of Population with Walkable Park Access

14th – Music Venues per Capita

5th – Tennis Courts per Capita

27th – Park Playgrounds per Capita

1st – Swimming Pools per Capita

