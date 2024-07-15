Best & Worst Cities for Recreation: Where does Atlanta rank?
ATLANTA - July is National Recreation Month, and WalletHub has released its list of the Best & Worst Cities for Recreation for 2024. Atlanta was ranked as the 9th best city on the list.
According to the financial website, the best cities have a wide range of leisure activities, both indoor and outdoor, which require varying levels of exercise and contribute to the city's overall well-being and economy.
Neighborhood parks are among the most beneficial places for recreation that a city can offer. Having a park within 600 feet of your property can significantly impact its value. Additionally, parks help people stay fit, saving them an average of over $1,800 in healthcare costs per year, and they reduce the overall cost of air pollution by $3.8 billion per year.
It's also important for cities to offer recreation opportunities that don't require good weather, such as movie theaters, music venues, and coffee shops.
To identify the best areas for recreation, WalletHub compared the 100 largest U.S. cities across 47 key metrics that speak to the benefits of recreational activities. In each city, they examined the availability and cost of recreational activities, along with the quality of parks and the weather.
The top 10 cities are:
- Las Vegas, Nevada
- Orlando, Florida
- Tampa, Florida
- Cincinnati, Ohio
- Honolulu, Hawaii
- Scottsdale, Arizona
- San Diego, California
- St. Louis, Missouri
- Atlanta, Georgia
- New Orleans, Louisiana
Cities at the bottom of this year's list are three cities in California – Fremont, Oakland and Chula Vista – and Irving, Texas.
Click here for complete list.
Las Vegas was named the top city because it has an extremely high number of attractions, including music venues, amusement parks, aquariums, and more. It also has a high number of hiking trails, parks, bowling alleys, and basketball hoops. Additionally, there are many restaurants, ice cream shops, coffee shops, and food festivals. Food and beverage prices are lower than average.
Orlando came in second, due in large part to its amusement parks, such as Disney World and Universal Studios. Additionally, Orlando has a very high number of water parks, boat tours, zoos, aquariums, and pool halls. Orlando also has many restaurants and ice cream/frozen yogurt shops.
Another Florida city, Tampa, also made the top of the list because of the number of activities revolving around water, such as fishing, boat tours, public beaches, and water sports. It also has many affordable restaurants and a very high number of food festivals.
Atlanta's overall rank was 9th. It scored the best in spending on parks and recreation per capita. There are also a lot of swimming pools in Atlanta. Here's the complete breakdown:
- 1st – Spending on Parks and Recreation per Capita
- 20th – Bike Rental Facilities per Capita
- 39th – Percentage of Population with Walkable Park Access
- 14th – Music Venues per Capita
- 5th – Tennis Courts per Capita
- 27th – Park Playgrounds per Capita
- 1st – Swimming Pools per Capita
Here are 10 lesser-known indoor recreational opportunities in metro Atlanta:
- The Painted Pin - Enjoy boutique bowling, bocce ball, and other games in a stylish setting.
- Battle & Brew - A gaming bar offering a variety of video games, board games, and themed events.
- iFLY Atlanta - Experience indoor skydiving in a vertical wind tunnel.
- Bury the Hatchet Atlanta - Try your hand at axe throwing in a fun, competitive environment.
- Your 3rd Spot - More than 70+ social games, upscale small plates dining and craft beverages in an engaging, sociable environment.
- NinjaKour - Challenge yourself with ninja warrior obstacle courses and parkour training.
- Breakout Games - Test your problem-solving skills with immersive escape room experiences.
- Pinspiration Atlanta - Get creative with DIY crafting projects in a guided, social setting.
- Vibe Ride - Take part in indoor cycling classes that combine high-energy workouts with music and lighting effects.
- Urban Escape Games - Engage in unique escape room scenarios that require teamwork and critical thinking.
Here are 10 lesser-known outdoor recreational opportunities in metro Atlanta:
- Lullwater Preserve - Located on the Emory University campus, this tranquil area offers hiking trails, a scenic lake, and historic ruins.
- Cascade Springs Nature Preserve - Explore peaceful hiking trails, a waterfall, and remnants of Civil War history in this hidden gem.
- South Peachtree Creek Trail - A scenic walking and biking trail that runs through Mason Mill Park and connects to Emory University's campus.
- Murphey Candler Park - Enjoy fishing, hiking, and bird watching around the lake, as well as sports facilities and a community pool.
- Constitution Lakes Park - Discover unique boardwalk trails, bird watching, and the quirky Doll's Head Trail, featuring art made from found objects.
- Davidson-Arabia Mountain Nature Preserve - Hike the less-traveled trails and enjoy the unique granite landscapes and rare plant species.
- Sope Creek Trail - A lesser-known part of the Chattahoochee River National Recreation Area, featuring hiking and mountain biking trails and historic ruins.
- Hampton-Beecher Nature Preserve - A hidden nature preserve with hiking trails and opportunities for bird watching and nature photography.
- East Palisades Trail - Part of the Chattahoochee River National Recreation Area, offering rugged trails, scenic river views, and the Bamboo Forest.
- Chattahoochee Nature Center - Explore outdoor exhibits, wildlife rehabilitation areas, and educational nature trails.