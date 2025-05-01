Employee, customer accused of stealing over $11K from LaGrange Home Depot

article

The Brief LaGrange police arrested a Home Depot employee and a customer accused of working together to steal over $11,000 in merchandise during 13 incidents since October 2024. In each case, cashier Lula Harris allegedly rang up only a few items while allowing Rodregues Huguley to leave with a cart full of unpaid goods. Both were caught during a coordinated sting operation on May 1 and charged with multiple counts of shoplifting.



LaGrange police arrested two people this week after a months-long investigation revealed an alleged theft scheme involving a Home Depot employee and a repeat customer.

What we know:

According to the LaGrange Police Department, Rodregues Huguley and Lula Harris were taken into custody on May 1 during a coordinated sting operation carried out by detectives and Home Depot’s loss prevention team. Investigators say Huguley and Harris were caught in the act of a 13th theft, during which Harris, a cashier, allegedly rang up only one or two items from Huguley's cart, allowing him to leave the store with unpaid merchandise valued at $1,214.95.

The arrest came after Home Depot loss prevention officers contacted police on April 30 regarding ongoing thefts at the LaGrange location. According to investigators, the thefts occurred between October 2024 and April 2025, totaling 12 prior incidents before the sting. In each case, Huguley is accused of filling a shopping cart with various items and going through Harris’s register, where most of the items were never scanned.

The total value of merchandise stolen during the 13 known incidents was $11,491.17, police said.

Both Huguley and Harris were arrested and charged with multiple counts of shoplifting. The investigation was led by the department’s Criminal Investigation Division in coordination with Home Depot loss prevention personnel.