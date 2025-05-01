Missing in Clayton County: 2 people missing in Clayton, police ask for help

article

Clayton County police are looking for two residents of Clayton County who are currently missing and may be in need of assistance. The two people are not together.

SENOVIA WEBB

Clayton County police have issued a Mattie’s Call for a missing woman who may be in crisis and in need of assistance.

Officers responded to a home on Flint River Road in Jonesboro around 9 a.m. Thursday, May 1, after William Webb reported his daughter, Senovia Webb, missing. According to police, she was last seen around 1 p.m. on Wednesday, April 30.

Authorities say Senovia may be experiencing a personal crisis and could require help.

She was last seen wearing a floral shirt, black jeans, and black shoes.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is urged to call the Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-3747 or dial 911.

RASHEED QAIYIM

Clayton County Police are searching for a man who fled while being placed under a mental health transport order in Stockbridge.

Officers responded around 9:30 a.m. on April 14 to the 3000 block of Mt. Zion Road, where Clayton County Fire and EMS were evaluating Rasheed Qaiyim. Authorities say Qaiyim had made threats to harm himself and was displaying behavior that raised concerns for public safety.

While being prepared for transport under a 1013 mental health order, Qaiyim ran from the scene. He was last seen heading toward Mt. Zion Road and the Highway 138 area.

Qaiyim is 5-feet-9-inches tall, weighing approximately 175 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black shirt and blue pants.

Anyone who sees Qaiyim or has information on his location is urged to contact the Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-3648.