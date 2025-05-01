17-year-old arrested for shooting that injured 2 teens near Marietta park

article

The Brief Marietta SWAT arrested 17-year-old Xavier Ivan Moreno in connection with an April 21 shooting that injured two teens near North Marietta Parkway. Moreno faces 14 charges, including nine counts of aggravated assault with intent to murder and firearm possession by a minor. Police recovered shell casings and evidence at the scene; both victims are expected to recover from non-life-threatening injuries.



A Marietta teenager has been arrested in connection with an April 21 shooting that wounded two teens and prompted a major police response near North Marietta Parkway and Allgood Road.

ORIGINAL STORY: 2 teens shot near Marietta park; manhunt for gunman underway

What we know:

Early Thursday morning, the Marietta SWAT team arrested 17-year-old Xavier Ivan Moreno of Marietta. Authorities say he is the suspect behind the daytime gunfire near Elizabeth Porter Park that sent two teenage boys to the hospital and shut down a major intersection for hours.

According to police, Moreno is now facing 11 felonies and 3 misdemeanors, including:

Nine counts of aggravated assault with intent to murder

One count of criminal damage in the second degree

Two counts of criminal trespass damage

One count of possession of a pistol by a minor

One count of possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime

Moreno was booked into the Cobb County Adult Detention Center following his arrest. Marietta Police say the investigation was lengthy, and they thanked the public for its patience as they worked to identify and locate the suspect.

Police responded to the area of North Marietta Parkway and Allgood Road at approximately 1:24 p.m. on April 21 after receiving multiple 911 calls about gunfire. Officers soon discovered that two teen victims had fled into a nearby subdivision after being shot.

Both were transported to local hospitals with injuries described as non-life-threatening. One was taken to Kennestone Hospital, while the other was sent to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta.

At the scene, investigators collected 10 shell casings and other evidence, including a pair of shoes. Authorities quickly shut down the roadway to search for additional evidence and interview witnesses.

At the time, police believed the shooting stemmed from a dispute among three individuals who knew one another.

What's next:

Police have not yet released the names or ages of the victims. They are still working to determine a motive behind the shooting.

Authorities are encouraging anyone with surveillance footage or information related to the case to contact the Marietta Police Department through its app or submit an anonymous tip via Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta.